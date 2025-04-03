'A welcoming presence'; Businesses on Brady Street hire new security company

MILWAUKEE — There are some new faces on Brady Street.

The Brady Street Business Improvement District (BID) hired security company, Prolific Arms to patrol the area.

The guards will patrol Brady Street from Farwell Avenue to Water Street. The patrols started this week.

“It’s been a lot of work, a lot of conversations, a lot of planning to get us here,” co-owner of Prolific Arms, Theron Rogers said.

Rogers said conversations with BID about added security measures started back in September.

“We’re excited to bring a new level of safety and community interaction to Brady Street," executive director of BID, Michael Sander said. "Our commitment to investing in security reflects our vision of a thriving, historic destination where everyone can feel at home."

Rogers also emphasized that the community has been enthusiastic about the security team's arrival.

“The community was involved in this process. They wanted this. So, everybody is happy to see us. They’re like, ‘Hey, we knew you guys were coming. Nice to finally meet you,’” he said.

Prolific Arms plans to provide not just security but also act as community liaisons.

“What we're going to bring to the community is obviously a layer of safety and security, but we see ourselves as community liaisons,” Rogers said.

He added that their primary goal is to engage with people positively.

“The number one thing we can be is a good greeter. Smile, engage people… that’s often from a proactive standpoint… that’s enough,” Roger stated.

The security company will patrol Brady Street from Tuesday through Saturday, between 6 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Local businesses, such as Bandit MKE, are pleased with the new security presence.

“It makes me feel safe knowing that there is that added security to Brady Street. I also think it empowers business owners to get out on the street more.” an employee at Bandit MKE, Libby Steckmesser said.

Steckmesser said she loves Brady Street and wants more people to experience the entertainment district.

Bandit MKE fell victim to a robbery in January. Steckmesser appreciates the new extra set of eyes along Brady.

“Knowing that they are more of a support team and kind of just having that extra cushion. Especially heading into the summer, definitely eases me and makes them more of a welcoming presence,” she said.

The contract goes until November.

“We're excited to be here and to put our best foot forward,” Rogers added.

