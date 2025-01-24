'It's just an indescribable violation': Owner describes robbery at East Side thrift store

MILWAUKEE — It was a normal Wednesday afternoon of selling vintage clothes at Bandit MKE on Brady Street. However, the afternoon took a scary turn for one employee.

“It’s just an indescribable violation, and I wish I could un-feel these feelings,” said Michelle Eigenberger, co-owner of Bandit MKE.

Eigenberger said a masked woman came into her store not once but twice.

"We had what we thought was a customer come in yesterday, take a look around, leave the store, and then very soon after, come back in," she explained.

Eigenberger said, “She let the employee know that she had a gun and wanted all of the cash in the register, like a movie. My employee was in disbelief that this was happening, and that’s when she was physically assaulted."

Surveillance video shows the suspect running out of the thrift store. Eigenberger said the woman got away with $88.

Word travels fast on the close-knit street, and employees at Kompali said the news was both sad and scary.

"It definitely blew my mind, but like I said, we're desensitized by now. But that's not okay," said Lupita Roque, general manager at Kompali.

Roque wants a safe place for people to support local businesses.

"I do want to see it thrive again. I saw it in its prime, and I want it to come back,” Roque said.

Eigenberger is hoping the next alderperson for the East Side cares about local businesses and prioritizes safety.

"It's just wildly important that we have someone who is willing to step into businesses, introduce themselves, and create a great relationship. That is something Jonathon excelled at. It was wonderful. He stopped in at least once a week just to say hi and see how we were doing,” Eigenberger said.

Eigenberger said the best way to support Bandit MKE at this time is to stop by the store with a smile.

As for the investigation, Milwaukee Police said no one is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

