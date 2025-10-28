A holiday tradition: Meet some of the bakers behind this year’s We Energies cookie book

MILWAUKEE — It’s one of Wisconsin’s sweetest holiday traditions — the We Energies Cookie Book. This year, more than 400 bakers submitted their best recipes, but only 37 made the final cut.

Watch: Meet some of the bakers behind this year’s We Energies cookie book

Meet some of the bakers behind this year’s We Energies cookie book

Among those featured is Martha Chaveriat, who said seeing her recipe chosen was a dream come true.

“My grandmother and my mother always took me when I was really little,” Chaveriat said. “I have books going back before I was born — then I started collecting them with my daughter, and now I’m sharing them with my granddaughters and my mother. It’s been a family tradition.”

Chaveriat said being part of the Cookie Book has been on her bucket list for years.

“Some people want Italy vacations, I wanted to get into the Cookie Book,” she said.

For Mary Turner, another baker featured this year, she submitted her Peaches and Cream Cookie for the first time.

“It’s something I came up with. I have a peach tree, and I have all these peaches and made peach jam, and I thought that would make a great peaches and cream cookie,” Turner said.

At this year’s We Energies Cookie Book Taste-Off, local media personalities, including TMJ4’s Adriana Mendez, teamed up with featured bakers to test and taste the recipes.

TMJ4

The competition included guessing what’s inside a recipe and a cookie-stacking challenge.

“We have a great variety. We have molasses cookies, a lot of fruit cookies including a lime cookie and an orange cookie. We have your basic chocolate chip and then, of course, cutouts, which I think are many people’s favorites,” said Amy Jahns, spokesperson for We Energies.

The top prize went to Connie Thomason and her team.

Connie entered her Mini Maple Bar Cookie after some encouragement from her husband.

“I think it tastes very good,” said Connie.

The 2025 We Energies Cookie Book will be distributed Nov. 1–14, with the first giveaway taking place at American Family Field on Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

TMJ4

To see more distribution locations, click here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error