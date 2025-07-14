54-year-old dead after Sunday night shooting near 21st and McKinley

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting near 21st Street and McKinley Avenue.
Police said a 54-year-old was shot and died at the scene.
The shooting happened at 8:47 p.m. on Sunday, July 13.
Officers are still searching for suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.
