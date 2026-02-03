500 Black Tuxedos program needs male mentors for 200 registered youth

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mentoring program founded by the CAGE, Community Agriculture Growing Experience, is urgently seeking more male volunteers to help guide young Black boys through a transformative day of workshops and life skills training.

500 Black Tuxedos pairs youth with mentors for a full day focused on leadership, health, and personal development.

This year, nearly 200 boys have registered for the Feb. 21 event, but organizers say they still need more male mentors and sponsors to meet the demand.

"You never know who might need you. You never know who might be able to relate to you," said Jeremiah Thompson, who started as a mentee in the program's garden at age 10 and now works to support other young Black boys.

The program's impact extends far beyond a single day. Meleak Taylor participated when he was 13 and says the experience changed his life.

"It made me feel better as a person. I went to school that Monday. I was happy. Like I was proud. I felt like I had done something. I felt like I had that missing piece that I've been looking for," Taylor said.

Now an adult, Taylor has returned as a mentor himself.

"Eight years ago, I was just in that same exact boat as these young men are gonna be in in a couple of weeks. So it's given me that chance to pass down the knowledge that I know and the experience that I know to help them out as well," Taylor said.

Founder Andre Lee Ellis says the formal attire serves as more than just clothing – it's a catalyst for transformation.

"Putting on a tuxedo, putting on that suit, and having a man for the first time say, son, you look great, could be one of the most life-changing moments for a young black boy. It could begin his practice to manhood," Ellis said.

Ellis believes in the power of presentation to inspire change.

"I always thought that if we dress it up, they might just quit messing it up," Ellis said.

Thompson emphasized the urgent need for more male volunteers.

"If you just feel it in your heart, if you got a heart, come support these young brothers. They need mentors. We need the men to step up," Thompson said.

The 500 Black Tuxedos event takes place Saturday, February 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 100 Gems Plaza, 6737 N. Teutonia Ave. A registration fee of $125 covers the tuxedo for the young man participants will mentor.

Men interested in volunteering or making donations can register at https://thecagemke.com/black-tuxedo-event/.

