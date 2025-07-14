44-year-old dead after Sunday night shooting near 39th and Stark

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly shooting near 39th and Stark Streets.

Police said a 44-year-old was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting happened Sunday, July 13th, at 7:52 p.m.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and that officers are searching for suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip