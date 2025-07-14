Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
44-year-old dead after Sunday night shooting near 39th and Stark

TMJ4 News
Police responded near 39th and Stark just before 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 13. They say this is the scene of a deadly shooting.
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly shooting near 39th and Stark Streets.

Police said a 44-year-old was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting happened Sunday, July 13th, at 7:52 p.m.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and that officers are searching for suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

