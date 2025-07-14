44-year-old dead after Sunday night shooting near 39th and Stark

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly shooting near 39th and Stark Streets.
Police said a 44-year-old was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting happened Sunday, July 13th, at 7:52 p.m.
Police said their investigation is ongoing and that officers are searching for suspects.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.
