4-year-old killed in crash at Teutonia and Vera, police say

MILWAUKEE — A 4-year-old child was killed in a reckless driving crash in Milwaukee Tuesday, police say.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Teutonia and Vera, not far from Good Hope.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Police Chief Jeffrey Norman are expected to make remarks from the scene of the crash soon.

Watch the news conference here:

This story will be updated.

