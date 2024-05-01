‘I’m really just angry’: Family mourns girl killed in hit-and-run crash

A suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 4-year-old girl in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning was arrested Tuesday evening in Wauwatosa according to Milwaukee Police.

Officers observed a vehicle near N. 83rd St & W. Florist Ave. that they believed to be connected to the hit-and-run crash.

They say the vehicle fled after they attempted to conduct a traffic stop. During the pursuit, the vehicle crashed in a parking lot near 72nd & North Avenue.

TMJ4 News

Following the crash, the driver complied with officers and was arrested.

The passenger fled on foot and was arrested by officers, according to police. Both were taken to local hospitals for medical clearance.

One subject is believed to be connected to the deadly hit-and-run that happened at around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Teutonia and Vera, just a few blocks south of Good Hope.

Police say a 27-year-old and a 4-year-old were crossing the street when they were struck by a car. The 4-year-old girl was killed.

Family identified the 4-year-old girl as Zekani Hymes. Her mother, Gloria Hymes, is in the hospital with broken bones.

"I'm really just, I'm angry,” cousin of the crash victims, Jacinda Willis said.

As Willis wiped her tears, she talked to TMJ4’s Megan Lee about her cousins.

TMJ4 News Jacinda Willis

"Oh Kani, she's sweet, she's the nicest person you can meet. She's a lover,” Willis said.

Family and neighbors said the two of them live in an apartment complex right on Teutonia. Neighbors said Gloria and Zekani could be found outside playing or grabbing something to eat across the street. It wasn’t their first time crossing the street near Teutonia and Vera.

“She’s a kid and my cousin. They don't deserve that. They were just walking to get them something,” Willis said.

Willis was just with her cousins days ago.

"We just went to Chuck E Cheese not too long ago. Really we just went Friday,” Willis explained.

Willis said her three-year-old daughter and Zekani were the best of friends.

"She asked where Kani was earlier and that's when we first found out and it kinda hit really hard," Willis said.

Willis is heartbroken that a hit-and-run driver took Zekani's life.

"You're in a car. Do what's right. Drive correctly," Willis said.

Family of Zekani Hymes

Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip