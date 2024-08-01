4-H Youth and vendors discuss hot days ahead at Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A warm breeze filled Dairy Lane Wednesday evening before the Wisconsin State Fair. That way the cows can stay comfortable as the temperatures rise.

"It is hot this week,” 4-H youth from Waterloo, Marissa Spoke said.

Spoke is one of the many teens showing livestock this week at the fair.

"We water them throughout the day. And during like 4:00 or afternoon chores, we take them out to the wash rack and rinse them down. And make sure they're nice and cool and comfortable,” Spoke explained.

TMJ4’s Megan Lee asked if the heat ever impacts how the cows act. Spoke said, “sometimes it can decrease milk production and it can make them a little ornery like when we're hot we get ornery so it's predicted."

Keeping the cows cool during the long hot week ahead isn’t the only concern. The owner at Pistol Pete's is making sure that their beer stays ice cold.

"You want your beer cold; everybody likes their drinks cold,” Pistol Pete’s owner, Peter Faraciano said.

In years past, Faraciano's cooler has become a hot spot during the dog days of the fair.

"I mean some people even ask; they'll pay me to go in the cooler to sit there for two minutes. Because its 28 degrees in there. I mean it's cold, you will not last long in there. I mean you will actually see your breath,” Faraciano said.

Faraciano said his team would take the heat any day.

"I just want to make sure it don't rain,” Faraciano said.

Rain or shine, we know the cream puffs are in safe keeping inside.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip