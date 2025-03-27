3 Milwaukee schools to remain closed after spring break due to lead hazards

MILWAUKEE — Three Milwaukee Public Schools will remain closed after spring break due to the ongoing “efforts to remediate lead hazards.”

Families and staff of Starms Early Childhood Center, Fernwood Montessori School and LaFollette School were notified Thursday that the schools will not be opened next week.

Students should continue attending their designated temporary learning centers until further notice, according to the letters.

MPS will hold a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 10 to provide updates and answer questions.

In the meantime, families are encouraged to have children younger than 6 tested for lead exposure through their primary care provider.

Fernwood and LaFollete will still serve as polling places for the April 1 election. According to MPS, voting "will take place in newer areas of the building, away from affected spaces."

All remediation and cleaning work will be paused on Election Day, and Milwaukee Health Department-approved precautionary measures will be in place to protect voters and election workers

Families can find updates, information on screening clinics, and public health resources on the MHD website. For additional resources, visit www.milwaukee.gov/HEH.

