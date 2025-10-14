29-year-old Milwaukee woman arrested in alleged killing of her mother; complaint cites witness account

A 29-year-old Milwaukee woman is facing charges for allegedly bludgeoning her mother to death with a rock.

Lauren Spors was arrested Sunday after police were called to her home on West Ramsey Avenue in Milwaukee where they found the body of a woman later identified as 64-year-old Carrie Zettel.

According to the criminal complaint, a neighbor interviewed by police said she saw Spors sleeping on the front lawn of the the residence on Saturday morning, and then on Sunday, saw Spors pacing back and forth in front of the home.

Later in the day, the neighbor witnessed Spors standing over Zettel, "repeatedly striking downward with an object" she was holding in both hands.

The neighbor noted that Zettel had said Spors has schizophrenia.

At the scene, officers found a four pound rock stained with blood near the victim. Zettel was also found with trauma to the right side of her head.

Spors was charged with first degree intentional homicide. If convicted, she could face life in prison.

