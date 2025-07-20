19-year-old injured in shooting near 23rd and Center

MILWAUKEE — Police say a 19-year-old was shot near 23rd and Center.

Officers responded to the shooting at around 6:08 p.m. Saturday.

The 19-year-old victim was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg.

Police say they're searching for unknown suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact them at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip