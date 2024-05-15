19-year-old charged in Milwaukee police chase in stolen truck that injured 11-year-old boy

Griffin Johnson, 19, has been charged in a police chase that injured an 11-year-old boy.

According to police, Johnson had stolen a pick-up truck equipped with a plow.

He's facing a total of seven charges:



Operating a motor vehicle to flee, or in an attempt to elude an officer

Two counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety

Two counts of bail jumping

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing bodily harm

Neglecting a child, consequence of bodily harm

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were alerted to the stolen plow truck on March 15th.

On May 9th, officers say they spotted the truck being driven near W. Oklahoma and W. Forest Home Avenue in Greenfield. Officers attempted to pull the driver over, but he sped away, reaching speeds of more than 90 miles per hour. Greenfield officers say they ended up losing the truck in traffic, but Milwaukee officers managed to pick up the chase near W. Forest Home Avenue and S. 27th. They stopped chasing the truck near S. 11th and W. Lapham Avenue.

Franklin Police picked up the chase near Drexel and 27th and followed the driver to the area of 27th and Howard, where the driver allegedly made a U-Turn and crashed into another car. Officers say, while trying to get away from that wreck, he also crashed into two more vehicles, a crosswalk signal, a traffic light, and several traffic sign posts. Three people were injured as a result of those crashes.

The truck then rolled into a ditch and caught fire.

Police say the driver crawled out through the driver-side window and pulled off a ski-mask. Officers were able to identify him as Griffin Johnson. They also heard screaming from inside the still burning truck, and found the 11-year-old passenger.

The parents of the young boy told police they had been letting Johnson stay with them after he had been released from jail after a home break-in. The 11-year-old and his brother told police Johnson had mentioned having stolen a truck. According to the criminal complaint, the 11-year-old had told Johnson he knew a good place to hide the stolen vehicle and the pair left together. The boy later called his brother to say Johnson was not stopping for police and that he was scared.

The boy later told officers that he had only gone outside with Johnson to tell him to "drive safely," but that Johnson picked him up off the ground and put him in the truck. The 11-year-old officers say he tried to get out but couldn't find the door handle. He says Johnson wouldn't let him out, either.

Johnson denied this to police.

Johnson could face a combined sentence of up to 54 years imprisonment, if he's found guilty.

Read the full criminal complaint below.

Griffin Johnson Criminal Complaint by TMJ4 News on Scribd

