Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with child hurt, driver arrested

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old man from south Milwaukee is in custody after stealing a truck and leading Franklin police on a chase Thursday night.

Franklin police say as the driver led officers through surrounding communities, he hit two other drivers.

Police say the bystanders who were hit did not report any injuries.

The chase ended after he crashed into two other cars at I-94 and Drexel Avenue in Oak Creek.

An 11-year-old boy from Franklin who was riding in the truck was taken to a local hospital. The family of the 11-year-old tells TMJ4 he is a victim in all this and was not involved in stealing the truck.

Charges were referred to the Milwaukee County district attorney's office.

