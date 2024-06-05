Watch Now
18-year-old shot and killed in Milwaukee Wednesday morning

According to Milwaukee Police, an 18-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday morning. It happened just before 7:40 AM on the 5800 block of W. Carmen Avenue.
Posted at 11:25 AM, Jun 05, 2024

MILWAUKEE — According to Milwaukee police, an 18-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 7:40 AM on the 5800 block of W. Carmen Avenue.

According to MPD, a suspect fired several shots at the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital and later died.

MPD continues to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

