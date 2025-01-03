18-year-old Milwaukee man charged in shooting death of 14-year-old boy

An 18-year-old man from Milwaukee has been charged in the shooting death of 14-year-old Bryant Triplett.

The incident took place near the 3300 block of N. 21st in Milwaukee on December 28th.

Rashad Bates has been charged with one count of homicide by negligent use of a firearm.

According to the probable cause document, Milwaukee Police Officers were flagged down by a group of people in front of a home on 21st Street — They say Bates was attending to the gunshot wound of Triplett.

Police say they spoke to Bates, who told them he and Triplett had been walking dogs in the alley behind the home when an unknown person shot at them for unknown reasons. When questioned further, Bates later admitted that he himself had been carrying the gun, "manipulated it," and accidentally shot Triplett.

He told another officer he was carrying the gun under his armpit without a holster. Bates says he started to empty the gun and had his finger on the trigger as he pulled the slide back, causing it to fire. Bates admitted the bullet hit Triplett in the stomach.

The criminal complaint goes on to say that if Bates had not violated the "simple rules" of safe gun handling, Triplett would not have been shot.

The charge Bates faces carries a fine of up to $25,000 and/or 10 years in prison.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip