18-year-old charged in connection with deadly Milwaukee crash near 20th and Galena

MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old is accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen car that ended in a crash on Nov. 12, killing another driver and leaving a passenger hospitalized on a ventilator.

Antonio M. Willis is facing the following charges in connection with the incident:

Count 1: Second-degree reckless homicide, habitual criminality repeater

Count 2: Second-degree reckless injury, habitual criminality repeater

Count 3: Hit-and-run resulting in death, habitual criminality repeater

Count 4: Hit-and-run causing great bodily harm, habitual criminality repeater

Count 5: Knowingly operating a motor vehicle while revoked, causing the death of another, habitual criminality repeater

Count 6: Knowingly operating a motor vehicle while revoked, causing great bodily harm to another, habitual criminality repeater

Count 7: Fleeing or eluding an officer, resulting in the death of another, habitual criminality repeater

Count 8: Fleeing or eluding an officer, causing great bodily harm, habitual criminality repeater

The incident began when Milwaukee police responded to the area of N. 17th Street and W. Galena Street to search for a stolen car.

An officer spotted the car speeding and attempted to stop it near N. 18th and W. Galena Street. Police say Willis refused to stop, reaching speeds of up to 70 mph in a residential neighborhood.

Police then say Willis ran a stop sign at N. 20th and W. Galena Street and crashed into another car traveling southbound at around 60 mph.

TMJ4 News

The crash killed the other car's driver, later identified as 60-year-old Clarence Bibbins, and left his passenger hospitalized and on a ventilator due to severe injuries.

Police say Willis then exited the car and fled on foot. An officer pursued and arrested him around the corner from the crash scene.

His 14-year-old passenger was taken into custody and then brought to a hospital. Investigators learned Willis’ driver’s license was revoked following a prior fleeing conviction on Jan. 16, 2024.

After his arrest on Nov. 12, he was later transferred to the Criminal Justice Facility on Nov. 14, according to police. TMJ4 has reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office to confirm whether he was released from the facility.

However, a warrant for his arrest was authorized on Nov. 26, the same day the charges were filed, according to court records.

