'It's all over for something so senseless': Daughter of man killed at 20th and Galena opens up

MILWAUKEE — The daughter of a man who got caught in the middle of a police chase and lost his life opened up about her father and the anger over his sudden death.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified 60-year-old Clarence Bibbins as the man killed at North 20th Street and West Galena Street in Milwaukee Tuesday evening.

According to an investigative report, Bibbins was driving through the intersection when he was t-boned by another car that blew through a stop sign while fleeing police at roughly 80 miles per hour.

The 18-year-old driver and 14-year-old passenger in the stolen car were arrested. A passenger in Bibbins' car was seriously injured.

"They said I was listed as a daughter my heart really dropped," Candice Wright told TMJ4.

Wright, Bibbins' daughter, opened up about the phone call from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as they tried to identify her father.

"You always expect your parents to die before you, but I just didn't expect it to be this way," Wright said. "Never saw it coming and now he's gone. Now he doesn't get to see his grandchildren grow up."

Candice says that her father was charismatic and a jokester.

Clarence moved to Milwaukee several years ago to be closer to her his only child and his grandchildren.

"It's all over for something so senseless. I'm angry. I'm frustrated. I think about the young men and what they've done to their lives. It's a whirlwind of emotions," Wright explained.

While Wright is still processing her loss, she strongly believes that too often police pursuits risk innocent lives, this time her father's.

"It's not worth it. Lives are being affected in so many ways. It just has to stop. Crime has to stop, but this is not the way to do it," Wright stated. "My dad was a good man. I'm going to miss and my kids are definitely going to miss him."

Charges for the two people who were arrested are under review.

