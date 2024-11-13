Milwaukee crash near 20th and Galena leaves 1 dead, 2 teens arrested

MILWAUKEE — One person is dead after a crash in Milwaukee's Midtown neighborhood.

The incident began when Milwaukee police pursued a vehicle taken in an armed robbery earlier Tuesday evening at 5:41 p.m. Nov. 12.

The pursuit started near N. 17th St. and W. Galena Ave. and ended near N. 20th St. and W. Galena St.

Where the chase started:



The stolen vehicle collided with another vehicle containing two occupants. The driver of the other vehicle, a 60-year-old man, died at the scene. His passenger was seriously injured, according to police.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, an 18-year-old, and their 14-year-old passenger were taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

