MILWAUKEE — One person is dead after a crash in Milwaukee's Midtown neighborhood.
The incident began when Milwaukee police pursued a vehicle taken in an armed robbery earlier Tuesday evening at 5:41 p.m. Nov. 12.
The pursuit started near N. 17th St. and W. Galena Ave. and ended near N. 20th St. and W. Galena St.
The stolen vehicle collided with another vehicle containing two occupants. The driver of the other vehicle, a 60-year-old man, died at the scene. His passenger was seriously injured, according to police.
Watch: Milwaukee crash near 20th and Galena leaves 1 dead, 2 teens arrested
The driver of the stolen vehicle, an 18-year-old, and their 14-year-old passenger were taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
The investigation is ongoing.
