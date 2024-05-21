13-year-old arrested in connection with shooting that killed two teen boys

MILWAUKEE — A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a deadly double shooting that happened near S. 14th St. and W. Halsey Ave on Saturday night, around 10:30 p.m. on May 18.
Two 15-year-old boys were killed. One of the teens, Alejandro Sanchez, 15, was identified on Sunday.
The other, Monroe Weso,15, was identified on Monday, May 20. The two teens were very close, according to relatives.
Weso's family set up a GoFundMe account to help bury him at the Menominee Reservation.
MPD says they are seeking two additional suspects in connection to the double homicidal.
Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.
