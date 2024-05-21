Watch Now
Milwaukee County

13-year-old arrested in connection with shooting that killed two teen boys

The deadly double shooting happened on Saturday, May 18, near S. 14th St. and W. Halsey Ave.
Deadly double shooting near South 14th Street and West Halsey Avenue.
Deadly double shooting near South 14th Street and West Halsey Avenue.
Posted at 3:50 PM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 16:55:02-04

MILWAUKEE — A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a deadly double shooting that happened near S. 14th St. and W. Halsey Ave on Saturday night, around 10:30 p.m. on May 18.

Two 15-year-old boys were killed. One of the teens, Alejandro Sanchez, 15, was identified on Sunday.

15-year-old Alejandro Sanchez
Family shared this photo of 15-year-old Alejandro Sanchez who was shot and killed Saturday night.

The other, Monroe Weso,15, was identified on Monday, May 20. The two teens were very close, according to relatives.

Monroe Weso
Monroe Weso.

Weso's family set up a GoFundMe account to help bury him at the Menominee Reservation.

MPD says they are seeking two additional suspects in connection to the double homicidal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc.

