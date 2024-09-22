Watch Now
12-year-old Arizona girl arrested in Milwaukee school threat investigation

Police were able to track the girl down using her IP address
MILWAUKEE — A 12-year-old girl was arrested and booked in Arizona on Sunday after making threats to a school in Milwaukee.

The Buckeye, AZ Police Department says officers were contacted by the Milwaukee Police Department regarding a school threat investigation.

Police found the IP address was linked to a home in Buckeye, AZ. Officers responded to that home, interviewed a 12-year-old girl, and recovered evidence. Police say she was arrested and booked on felony charges including making a terroristic threat.

It's unclear which school in Milwaukee received the threat.

