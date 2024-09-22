12-year-old Arizona girl arrested in Milwaukee school threat investigation

MILWAUKEE — A 12-year-old girl was arrested and booked in Arizona on Sunday after making threats to a school in Milwaukee.
The Buckeye, AZ Police Department says officers were contacted by the Milwaukee Police Department regarding a school threat investigation.
Police found the IP address was linked to a home in Buckeye, AZ. Officers responded to that home, interviewed a 12-year-old girl, and recovered evidence. Police say she was arrested and booked on felony charges including making a terroristic threat.
It's unclear which school in Milwaukee received the threat.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.