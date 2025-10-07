$10M Sendik's Food Market redevelopment moves forward in Whitefish Bay

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — The Whitefish Bay Village Board approved a Development Agreement with Sendik’s Food Market on Monday to construct a new grocery store in the heart of the Silver Spring Business District.

The $10 million project was approved after a year of planning and open review across nine public meetings. Throughout the process, Sendik’s said it refined its plans to reflect the community’s vision, including upgrades that will make walking in the district safer and more inviting.

According to Village officials, residents will benefit from a modern grocery store featuring gathering spaces, a bistro bar, and a larger shopping footprint. They say the project also paves the way for significant public infrastructure improvements without impacting tax rates.

“This is a significant achievement for Whitefish Bay,” said Village President Kevin Buckley. “This project builds upon the Sendik's legacy while delivering substantial infrastructure upgrades and improvements to our community, shaped through meaningful public engagement. I want to extend my gratitude to Sendik's for their continued investment in our village.”

Construction of the new Sendik’s grocery store will begin in 2026, bringing a new chapter to both the store and Whitefish Bay’s Business District.

Project plans are available on the Village website.

