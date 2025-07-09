$10,000 reward offered to help solve murder of Milwaukee college student Bre'nee Veasley

MILWAUKEE — A $10,000 reward is being offered to help solve the murder of Bre’nee Veasley, a 19-year-old college student, in Milwaukee.

Veasley was killed Friday, June 20 when gunfire erupted at a teen party near 85th Street and Brown Deer Road. Four other teens were hospitalized following the shooting.

Family told TMJ4 that Veasley was studying nursing at Lakeland University. The shooting came just one day before she would have started a CNA role at Ascension in Elmbrook.

The $10,000 reward is being offered by Attorney Michael Hupy who is also the president of the Milwaukee Crime Stoppers.

“This is another needless, tragic death of a young person," Hupy said.

Those with information can submit anonymous tips to Milwaukee Crime Stoppers by calling 414-224-8477 or submitting a tip online to be eligible for the reward.

