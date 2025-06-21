Watch Now
1 teen dead, 4 others injured in overnight shooting, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department, one teenager is dead, and four others are injured following a shooting Friday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. Friday, June 20, in the area of 82nd St. and Brown Deer Rd.

The first victim, a 19-year-old, sustained fatal gunshot injuries and died on scene.

Police say two 16-year-olds sustained non-fatal injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

A 15-year-old and a 14-year-old were also injured in the shooting and sought treatment at local hospitals.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the shooting and seeks unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

