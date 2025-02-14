Made in Wisconsin: Milwaukee's Indulgence Chocolatiers owner expects to sell 20,000 candies this Valentine’s

MILWAUKEE — On a day filled with roses and candy, and we head to Milwaukee’s own Indulgence Chocolatiers.

For the last few weeks, chocolatiers have been busy handcrafting chocolates for the holiday. Owner Julie Waterman expects to sell some 20,000 candies during the holiday at her three locations across the Milwaukee area.

“Nobody thinks too far ahead for chocolate... it's a little bit more last-minute shopping, which is totally fine,” says Waterman.

After her time in the Army, Waterman spent time enjoying European chocolates while abroad.

“I just loved how innovative they were with their ingredients focused on quality,” she said.

So she set out to make chocolates and eventually open a shop selling them. Waterman started with a commercial kitchen in 2007, then opened her first store in 2012 in Shorewood, followed by another store and chocolate pairing bar in Milwaukee's Walker’s Point in 2013. Finally, in 2021, she expanded west to the Corners of Brookfield.

Believe it or not, Waterman says Valentine’s Day is not their busiest. That honor lies with the Christmas season. Head Chocolatier Amy Tenuta says she gets to stretch her creativity that time of year.

“I really get excited when I make new flavors, which happens during the holidays."

Waterman hopes to grow the business in the future. She currently employs about 30 people and could eventually add more. In addition to the Milwaukee-area stores, Indulgence chocolates are currently sold in 400 locations across 10 states.

