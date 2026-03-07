You've got to win': Packers legend LeRoy Butler recalls friendship and legacy of former Packers CEO Bob Harlan

Former Green Bay Packers President and CEO Bob Harlan, credited with helping return the franchise to its winning ways, has died.

Harlan spent more than 30 years with the team, including 19 as president and CEO. He was named president one year before Pro Football Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler signed with the Packers in 1990.

CHARLES KRUPA/AP FILE - In this Jan. 4, 1998 file photo, Green Bay Packers strong safety LeRoy Butler moves in against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Playoffs in Green Bay, Wis. LeRoy Butler is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022.(.AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Butler remembered the first time Harlan made an impression on him.

"Bob Harlan shook my hand and said, my door will always be open for you. And I said to myself, is that really true?"

Butler said he decided to put that promise to the test just days later.

"I think a couple of days later, I went up to his office. And his door was wide open. He had a meeting going on. And he saw me come in. No, Leroy, come in. I said, oh, I'm sorry. He said, no, no, what can I help you? I just want to find out was your door really open."

That open-door relationship continued throughout the 12 years Butler played for Green Bay.

Morry Gash/AP ** ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, MAY 25-27 -- FILE -- ** Green Bay Packers CEO Bob Harlan waves to the crowd during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Thursday, Dec. 21, 2006 in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

"I don't think most players interact with the president or CEO or owner, but with Bob, it was all the time. And the reason why I loved him because he was a great listener."

Butler recalled a time he and fellow Packers players brought Harlan a list of requests.

"Me, Brett, Reggie, we go to his office. He said, oh boy, what do y'all need? I said, you know what?"

"I want our showers to be bigger, I want a basketball gym. Let's, how about a chef? How about somebody, you know, cut our hair, have them come up from Milwaukee?"

"One answer, yes. Then he hesitated. I said, oh boy, but you got to win."

The wins did come. The Packers made two Super Bowl appearances under Harlan, including a championship season in 1996. Harlan is also credited with improving the franchise's financial footing and leading the vision for the renovation of Lambeau Field.

Butler reflected on what Harlan meant to the organization and its players.

"He means so much to this team. And he means so much to his players. He looked at us like his kids. Whatever you want, you can get it, but you gotta win."

I talked with Butler about his friend Bob Harlan. Butler said his conversations with Harlan continued long after his playing days ended. No word yet from the Packers on any public memorial or tribute for Harlan.

