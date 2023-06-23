Youth, family advocate shares thoughts amid frequent car crashes involving children

MILWUAKEE — Following a number of car crashes involving children over the past month, a local youth and family advocate said more mental health services and support for struggling families are key to ending these incidents.

"The answer is right within our families. We have to start being able to reach in and impact our families. And if one family reaches in with a like mind, we can change a whole community," said David Sinclair, Program Director for Milwaukee County Credible Messengers.

On Thursday, a 24-year-old woman hit a pedestrian with a car and then fled officers before crashing, according to police. Police said she had five kids inside, and a young boy was injured. The man she hit, police said, was seriously injured.

Sinclair would like to see more groups partner with law enforcement to offer real-time mental health services — in person or remote — in an effort to avoid dangerous and sometimes deadly tragedies.

"There are no spaces for in the moment, consideration, once you have elevated levels of anger. Sometimes the thought process is not there," said Sinclair. "To be able to pick up the phone, to say 'Hey, I'm having an issue, and I need support and a response.'"

Sinclair stresses, however, that support among family would go further.

"Some of us ignore family members who have been through stuff, that are going through stuff. We ignore the fact that we may have family members that are involved in gun violence or that are carrying guns," he said.

Earlier this week, police said they arrested three people in a van following a traffic stop. Police said they were looking for them in connection to a stolen vehicle. Inside the van, police said, they found seven children, from ages two to 15.

Last month, five people, including a one-year-old baby, died in a reckless driving crash at 60th and Fond du Lac. The driver, a 20-year-old woman, never had a license, according to police.

"Wait and do it the right way," said Sinclair. "Make sure you get your license. Make sure you understand the rules of the road, understanding what defensive driving looks like."

Sinclair said no matter the incident, organizations like his are trying to reach youth and families, to get them to communicate and lean on each other. But, he said, no one group can do it alone.

"The goal and solution is within our families," he said.

