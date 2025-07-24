Young fans excited to share bike rides with Packers players at training camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers players kicked off training camp by continuing the beloved tradition of riding bikes with young fans to practice.

Offensive tackle Zach Tom, who recently signed an extension making him one of the highest-paid linemen in the league, was among the first Packers to select a fan for the bike ride to practice.

Ava Gilchrist, who walked alongside Tom as he rode her bike, has been participating in the tradition for years.

"I've been doing this since I was two. I like doing it because it makes me feel like I'm on TV, and I feel like I'm on stage," Gilchrist said.

More from Day 1 of Packers training camp:



Tristian Quaid was another lucky fan when wide receiver Christian Watson, who is still recovering from a knee injury, chose his bike.

"It's a miracle he was walking by, and I was shouting out his name. Thankfully, he saw me, and yeah, what a blast," Quaid said.

Perhaps the day's biggest winner was Zoe Rindt, who had head coach Matt Lafleur ride her bike for the second consecutive year. She even brought a poster documenting last year's ride.

"I think they saw this. He rode my bike last year. I had to run because he had to get to practice. We talked about sports and how we're excited for this season. He remembered that I had a pink bike, and he asked me if I got a new one," Rindt said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error