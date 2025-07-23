Packers extend Zach Tom with $88 million deal as Elgton Jenkins remains sidelined at training camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers secured their offensive line's future by extending right tackle Zach Tom to a four-year, $88 million contract ahead of training camp. Meanwhile, questions persist about center Elgton Jenkins, who missed voluntary workouts and mandatory minicamp practices.

Speculation about a contract dispute has surrounded Jenkins' absence following his move to center, but Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst maintains it's a back injury keeping the lineman off the field.

Brian Gutekunst is speaking to media ahead of the first day of Packers Training Camp.



He said Elgton Jenkins is dealing with a “back thing,” but should hopefully be back at practice soon when everything is cleared up. pic.twitter.com/0stnIMnkwj — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) July 23, 2025

"There's all kinds of guys on our team and throughout the National Football League that would like different circumstances with that, so that's normal," Gutekunst explained. "It's just part of the National Football League, but you know, Elgton's always done right by us. I think we've always done right by him, and our football team needs as many reps with him out there as possible, but we gotta get through this back thing first."

While Jenkins is expected to return once medically cleared, Tom was noticeably upbeat on Wednesday after signing the deal that keeps him in Green Bay until 2029.

Wednesday was opening day of Packers Training Camp

"Obviously it feels good to know that the team believes in me and knows what I can do in the future," Tom smiled. "It's also a testament to everybody that's been there for me in the past… Nothing's going to change with my mindset. I'm still going to come out here and work every day. Got to prove it every day because you know, you can get exposed at any point in this league."

Head Coach Matt LaFleur expressed confidence in the investment, praising Tom's performance.

"It's awesome, " LaFleur stated. "Anytime you get a guy that gets rewarded like that, and he's earned it. He's played a lot of really good football for us…. Anytime you pay a player like that, I'm confident that he's going to do what's got him here, and it's just coming out, attacking it the right way, putting in the work, and just being a consistent force for us."

Nathaniel Hackett spotting 👀



The former #Broncos head coach will be in a similar role as Robert Saleh last season and work with the #Packers as a consultant on defense. pic.twitter.com/ASPcMdOfao — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) July 23, 2025

In a surprising development on day one of Packers training camp, former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett joined the staff as a defensive consultant, similar to the role Robert Saleh held last season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

