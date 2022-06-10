Wrapping up bike week with Bacon on the Bike Trail

MILWAUKEE — From cars to bikes, a big event happening this morning highlights the growing popularity of riding on two wheels.

Wisconsin bike week is wrapping up with something called 'Bacon on the bike trail.'

It's happening near the Oak Leaf Trail at the start of Juneau Park near Prospect and Mason.

At 7 a.m., bikers can make a stop at a commuter station that will be set up offering coffee, bacon, and the chance to celebrate a new Bublr bike station coming to the park.

This fun event comes a few weeks after the announcement of the addition of nearly 400 Bublr bikes to the bike-share system in the Milwaukee area. Bublr's executive director says that demand for rides is surging, with riders taking more than 7,200 rides in may alone.

At today's event, you can grab some swag from Tour of America's Dairyland and Bublr. And if you need a little TLC for your bike, Pinnacle Bike Service will be here with free air and a quick fix.

