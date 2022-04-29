Watch
Bublr Bikes to add nearly 400 electric bikes in the Milwaukee area

The announcement was made on Thursday.
Posted at 7:01 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 20:01:21-04

MILWAUKEE — Bublr Bikes is adding nearly 400 electric assist bicycles to the bike-share system in the Milwaukee area this year.

The E-bikes are being added through federal grants received by Milwaukee and Wauwatosa, as well as local philanthropy.

City leaders spoke about the project Thursday during a news conference.

"Certainly the benefits of biking are well-known, and for those of us not in shape, this is the best bike that's available," Ald. Michael Murphy said.

A majority of bikes should be on the road later this year.

