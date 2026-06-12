World Cup Fever: Milwaukee youth chase soccer dreams at Milwaukee Simbas Soccer Club tryouts

MILWAUKEE — Overlooking the Milwaukee skyline, on a local soccer field, dreams of playing on the world’s biggest stage are just getting started.

Coaches with the Milwaukee Simbas Soccer Club are hosting tryouts, looking for the next group of players to represent the club this season.

Coach Rob Williams knows exactly what the players are feeling. He grew up playing with the Simbas.

"In the early 2000's I played for the Simbas, Jimmy Banks was the Coach," said Coach Rob.

These days, Coach Rob is ow he’s helping shape the next generation of soccer lovers.

“It means a lot. Being able to pass on that legacy and give back to the game because it offered a lot for me,” said Coach Rob.

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For 12-year-old Quinn, he played for the Simbas last season and said they have become much more than just a team.

“ I just grew with this team. They’re like family to me,” said Quinn.

For 14-year-old Ethan, the club provided a chance to compete at a higher level after playing in recreational soccer.

“ I’m glad I got to play goalkeeper. My dad used to be a goalkeeper when he was younger. He told me what he knows and that’s why it was so fun for me.”

As these young players work to earn a spot on the roster

“it was fun, competitive," said Yeray.

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They’re also looking forward to watching the best players in the world take the field in the World Cup.

“Hopefully, any game with Portugal playing in it because my biggest idol...Cristiano Ronaldo," said Ethan.

I think the USA can make a good run this year so I’m excited for that,” said Coach Rob.

The game of soccer is inspiring the next generation of what could be soccer stars coming from right here in Milwaukee.

“I just think one day if I try hard enough, I’ll even be able to be up there, ” said Quinn.

To learn more about the Milwaukee Simbas Soccer Club, click here.

