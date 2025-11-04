Woman still fighting for compensation after mold damages family heirlooms in storage unit

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Kim Hamilton just wants to get her stuff back.

More than a month after discovering her family heirlooms, clothing and furniture were covered in mold inside her paid storage unit, Hamilton's problems remain unresolved.

In October, TMJ4 went inside Hamilton's storage unit at Storage Mart on Layton Avenue to see her damaged items firsthand.

"This table right here with the mildew on it that you can see, that's from the 1930s from my great grandparents," Hamilton said.

The damage was extensive throughout the unit.

"There were boxes full of stuff that were soaking wet from the bottom; we had to just toss everything in the box," Hamilton said. "We had things in tubs that were like, there was mold on top of the tubs."

Pictures from August show when Hamilton first discovered the damaged items. After contacting Storage Mart about the issue, she says the company's response was disappointing.

"Basically, a big 'no, we're not covering anything for you' 'we don't care what the damage was, you signed a contract, and the contract voids what was damaged'," Hamilton said.

Hamilton says at one point over the phone, she was told she'd get two free months of rent for the storage unit.

Since October 2, TMJ4 has been calling and emailing Storage Mart's management, but has never gotten a response.

On Monday, Reporter Jenna Rae tried again before meeting Hamilton at her unit. Monday night, she discovered she was locked out, and her bill showed her payments were overdue.

We went inside the Storage Mart office to ask questions, but were told a manager wasn't available and couldn't answer any questions until Tuesday.

"How does that make you feel?" Rae asked Hamilton.

"Frustrated because there are things in there that I need to get out," Hamilton said. "It's frustrating because you get promised something, it doesn't happen, and then you find out there's more hoops you have to jump through to get something else than what they promised."

In a mid-October email from Storage Mart, Hamilton was told "an offer was made for two months' worth of rent in the form of a check" and that she needs to talk with the claims department directly to get that resolved. Hamilton said she did that, but she still has no check.

"It was important to talk with you again because one, they might respond differently with the media there," Hamilton said. "We gotta at least show that we care, and they're not even showing to you any politeness either."

TMJ4 will continue trying to contact Storage Mart for comment.

Since so many of Hamilton's belongings were damaged inside her storage unit, she started a GoFundMe to help replace lost items.

This story was reported on-air by Jenna Rae and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

