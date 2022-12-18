Woman killed in shooting near 95th and Brown Deer Road

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened near 95th and Brown Deer Road shortly before 2:30 a.m.

According to Milwaukee police, a 42-year-old woman was shot and taken to a local hospital where she died.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and police are looking for unknown suspects. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

