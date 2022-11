MILWAUKEE — A 38-year-old woman died following a crash on the off-ramp of Highway 145 at 76th and Fond du Lac Avenue Sunday morning.

Records from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office show a woman of that age passed away around 2:30 a.m.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office meanwhile reports that the area was closed to traffic for about seven hours following the crash.

No word on what caused the crash or the identity of the victim.

