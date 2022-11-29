Community holds vigil for Milwaukee youth advocate who died in freeway ramp crash

MILWAUKEE — A community is remembering the life of a beloved advocate for Milwaukee youth.

Family members say Shannon King was killed in a car accident early Sunday morning. On Monday night, dozens gathered to remember her impact.

“I’m gonna miss Shannon,” said her aunt, Tijuana King. “She had a lot of passion for the youth and that’s what I love about her, just her drive, her passion to want to help because the city needs it.”

Police reported that a 38-year-old woman was killed in a car accident on the off-ramp of Highway 145 at 76th and Fond Du Lac Avenue. Family members later identified that woman as King.

She was a life coach, a comedian, a mother, and a friend but most knew her for her passion for helping young people in Milwaukee.

“Her agenda was helping the youth become a better person and get out of the disparities of Milwaukee and become a vital citizen of Milwaukee,” said community activist Tracey Dent.

King created a youth life coach service called Peace of Heart, LLC, and recently launched a youth leadership academy with the goal of providing job opportunities and one-on-one support for Milwaukee teens.

Her mother, Valerie King, says that Shannon was a light to everyone.

“She was on fire for our youth, and everyone can see that she was on fire for our youth.”

Dozens gathered together Monday night to celebrate her impact with candles and balloons, and sweatshirts supporting her life’s work.

Loved ones and activists say her passion for helping others is already sparking future change for helping the city's younger generation.

“She’s gonna be remembered by all the work that she’s done,” said Dent. “I mean her work speaks for itself of how much of an impact she made.”

