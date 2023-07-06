Woman killed, another injured in Shorewood shooting, police say

SHOREWOOD, Wis. — The Shorewood Police Department said it is investigating a deadly shooting near Murray and Lake Bluff Wednesday morning.

Police said one woman died and another was injured in the incident, which began around 4:30 a.m. Their ages and identities were not provided but the woman injured is expected to survive.

A suspect has been arrested in the shooting but further details were not released.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip