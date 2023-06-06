Woman killed, another injured in shooting near Medford and Baldwin

MILWAUKEE — One woman was killed and another was injured in a shooting Monday night, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

MPD said the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. near Medford and Baldwin. When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old woman who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital where police say she is expected to survive.

A 45-year-old woman was also on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is underway and police are searching for unknown suspects. If you have any information regarding this incident, the Milwaukee Police Department asks that you call them at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

