MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old Milwaukee woman died after police say she was sitting on the window of a car when she fell and was struck by the vehicle Sunday morning.

Police said the crash happened at 35th and I-94, just south of Marquette University, around 2:33 a.m.

The driver of the car remained at the scene of the incident and is cooperating, police said.

No other details were released.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip