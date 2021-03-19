Woman charged with attempted homicide in Cudahy officer-involved shooting

MILWAUKEE — A 33-year-old woman was charged with attempted homicide Thursday after prosecutors say she fired four shots at Cudahy police officers, missing each time. An officer returned fire, striking the suspect once, and made the arrest, according to a criminal complaint.

Brandi K. Bacon of West Allis was charged with two counts of Attempted 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Use of a Dangerous Weapon in Milwaukee County Court. If found guilty of both charges, she could spend the rest of her life behind bars.

The criminal complaint released Thursday states City of Cudahy police officers responded to a "trouble with suspects" call last Saturday around 8 p.m. in the 5800 block of Pennsylvania Street.

There, bystanders told officers that a person named Brandi was intoxicated, pointed a gun in the air and fired a round just before police arrived, the complaint states.

Along Pennsylvania Street, officers found a woman seated underneath a bush. Officers called her to come out and drop what appeared to be a gun. The woman, later identified as Brandi Bacon, fired one shot at two officers who had taken cover behind a minivan. Bacon then quickly moved across a yard and fired twice more, according to prosecutors.

One of the officers returned fire, firing a single shot, over the minivan, and then dropped to the ground as the suspect approached. About four feet from the officer, the suspect fired another round at the officer, but missed, the complaint states.

The officer returned fire, firing three shots in quick succession, one of which hit the suspect in the abdomen, causing her to fall to the ground, prosecutors say.

After officers arrested the suspect, she told them she had consumed multiple bottles of wine, cocaine and marijuana, the complaint states. She allegedly said she did not recall that night's events, outside of having cake at a party. She did admit to having a firearm with her that night, according to police.

Bacon will be in court on Friday for her initial appearance.

