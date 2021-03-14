Cudahy police shootout, suspect hospitalized

CUDAHY — The Cudahy Police Department responded to a 911 call of a physical fight happening near the 5800 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue just before 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers made contact with a person who was armed with a gun. Shots were exchanged and the suspect was shot by a Cudahy police officer.

Officers were able to provide life-saving efforts measures and the suspect was transported to a local hospital. No officers were injured as a result of the shooting.

Pursuant to Wisconsin State Statutes, the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team was contacted to investigate. The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is lead agency. MPD is being assisted by the State of Wisconsin Crime lab and other agencies.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said they are not pursuing any other suspects and there is no continued threat to the public.

