Woman caught in Fox Valley EF-3 tornado in viral video reunites with rescuers

FOX VALLEY — Autumn Willette was returning to work from her lunch break on Spencer Street in Appleton when an EF-3 tornado tore through the Fox Valley last week, bringing down trees and power lines all around her. The harrowing ordeal was captured on dashcam.

"It was the scariest thing I've ever been through," Willette said.

Today, Willette met with We Energies employees, James and Dustin, for the first time since the storm. The two workers helped get her safely out of her car after the tornado struck.

We Energies

"It was a relief when I saw Jamie. I didn't know who he was at the time, but when I saw him walk up, he represented, you know, safety, somebody who was going to be able to get me out of the vehicle safely and, you know, out of the road and everything, so it was a huge relief to see him," Willette said.

I spoke with Willette just hours after the tornado hit last Monday, and she described the scary ordeal.

We Energies

"The sky opened up, and the rain started pouring down, the winds picked up, the lines came down. What were you thinking at the time? I think I immediately went into shock. I don't know how else I remained so calm," Willette said.

James Lindholm said Willette did exactly the right thing during the storm.

"Autumn did the perfect thing. She stayed in her car, and she stayed calm. I mean, if anybody gets anything out of this, just do that, and it really increases your chances of, of getting out of it well," Lindholm said.

Lindholm said the best part is seeing Willette doing well and how thankful she is for their help.

Spencer Street has since been cleaned up and power restored.

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