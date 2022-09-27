Heather Miller: Woman accused of physically abusing children to appear in court Tuesday

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The woman accused of physically abusing children in Waukesha is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Heather Miller is accused of slamming a baby into a crib, then holding him down until he struggled to breathe.

Tuesday's hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Authorities found an unlocked, loaded gun inside the Waukesha daycare shut down over child abuse allegations.

Investigators say they also found a bottle of prescription drugs out in the open, when they searched the daycare on September 14th.

A coworker first reported abuse to the leaders of The Lawrence School, who have not returned our calls for comment.

The state website that shares daycare violations and ratings per the Wisconsin Department of Child and Family Services, has posted dozens of new violations reported from when investigators checked The Lawrence School on September 2 & 14.

Waukesha Police helped shut the facility down on September 14th.

Inspectors found that leaders at The Lawrence School did not investigate the abuse or notify authorities and kept Miller in her role working with babies.

It’s unclear whether any of them could still face charges.

There are also violations referencing Miller forcing infants and toddlers to sleep and eat at the same time, sometimes physically restraining them.

