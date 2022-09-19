Waukesha daycare worker accused of abuse to appear in court

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha daycare worker charged with felony abuse will be in court Monday morning. Heather Miller is expected to be in front of a judge at 1 o'clock.

Miller is accused of physically abusing children at The Lawrence School daycare. According to the criminal complaint, Miller held a baby down in a crib until he appeared to struggle to breathe. The Lawrence School has now been closed indefinitely. And the abuse allegations are not the only red flag. Records released over the weekend show that investigators also discovered a bottle of prescription drugs and a loaded gun inside an unlocked office.

Parents have contacted TMJ4 News saying they recognized problems with Miller's care at other facilities she's worked at in Waukesha and Oconomowoc. The TMJ4 News team stopped at Miller's home, but she refused to speak with us.

As for the directors of the center, they have denied knowing about any abuse.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip