Wisconsin's unemployment rate remains at 3.9%

Nam Y. Huh/AP
A help wanted sign is displayed at a gas station in Mount Prospect, Ill., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Posted at 1:42 PM, Oct 21, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — c

The state Department of Workforce Development reported the latest totals on Thursday. The report is the first since enhanced federal unemployment benefits expired on Sept. 6. Republicans had argued that the benefit motivated people not to work, only worsening the state’s worker shortage problem.

But Democrats and labor force experts said the shortage, which has been a problem for years, was driven by a variety of factors. Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, vetoed a Republican-authored bill that would have ended the benefits this summer. An attempt to override that veto failed in July.
