Milwaukee offering $25 incentive to get second dose of COVID vaccine

MILWAUKEE — There is a new COVID-19 incentive program in Milwaukee for those receiving their second dose starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Any person who goes to the Northwest health Center at 7630 W. Mill Rd., Southside health Center at 1639 S. 23rd St., or the Menomonee Valley COVID-19 Site at 2401 W. St. Paul Ave will get a $25 U.S. Bank gift card on site. The Milwaukee Health Department has 1,000 gift cards to give away, so the opportunity is only while supplies last.

According to the City of Milwaukee about 56.4 percent of residents older than 11 are fully vaccinated and 61.5 percent have received at least one dose.

This does not apply to people getting a booster shot.

More information about this program can be found by clicking this link or calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 414-286-6800.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip