Wisconsinites head to Capitol in response to reversal of Roe v. Wade

MADISON, Wis. — The reversal of Roe v. Wade drew a crowd of demonstrators to Wisconsin's capitol.

What began as a small group of people holding signs calling for abortion rights grew into hundreds of people leading up to an organized march and rally.

"It just made me so angry that I felt I needed to get out and do something," said Donna Volk who was disheartened by the news.

The reversal of Roe v. Wade leaves it up to the states to navigate the legality of abortions. Wisconsin state law from 1849 criminalizes all abortions except in cases where the mother's life is at risk.

"My entire reproductive years recovered by the rules of Roe v. Wade so I never had to worry that if that choice, should it need to be made by me, that I would have the choice, and I feel bad for the younger generation that now no longer has that choice available to them in the state of Wisconsin," Volk said.

"It’s just an overwhelming heaviness that’s what I feel," said Charlotte Gorril.

Meanwhile, people like Julaine Appling with Wisconsin Family Action have worked toward this moment and longed for this day.

Last month, someone set fire to the organization's Madison office after the court's draft opinion was leaked.

"I didn’t know I would ever see it in my lifetime, to be honest. It was momentous and we’re not gloating this isn’t a time for gloating. This is a time for rejoicing that we have what was wrongly decided in 1973 righted," Appling said.

Appling added that as the state turns the page to a new chapter when it comes to abortion their group's work is not done.

"That’s not what it means at all. We just have to shift gears and go into a little bit different mode to keep restoring a culture of life and respect for life here in our state."

