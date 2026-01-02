Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Vintage fashion finds, family-friendly outings and more!

Streetwear & Vintage Clothing Pop-Up in Milwaukee

If you’re still thinking about that vintage sweater you didn’t unwrap on Christmas morning, this event might be just what you need. Lake Effect Coffee is hosting a streetwear and vintage clothing pop-up, featuring multiple vendors offering unique pieces. While you shop, enjoy an open coffee bar and live music from a DJ.

Where: Lake Effect Coffee

When: 5–8 p.m.

Watch Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute here:

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Santa Cruise, free day at the zoo, and more

Santa Cruise on Lake Geneva

Take a short drive to Lake Geneva for a truly magical holiday experience. The Santa Cruise begins with a walk through the Christmas Tree Festival, where kids can send their wish lists directly to Santa. Afterward, families board a festive cruise boat decked out in holiday lights and decorations for a trip to Santa’s hideaway. Tickets start at $26 for adults and $14 for children.

Family Free Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo

Saturday marks the first Family Free Day of the year at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Admission is free, making it the perfect time to explore the zoo — including the new Rhino Care Center. Visitors can also recycle old holiday lights at a collection bin located in the U.S. Bank Gathering Place. While entry is free, parking and some attractions still require a fee.

Final Weekend of Country Christmas

This weekend is your last chance to experience Country Christmas in Waukesha. Drive through more than one million holiday lights spread across 40 wooded acres, then stop by the Christmas Village for a warm cup of hot chocolate. Click here for ticket information.

The Godfather in Concert

Here’s an offer you can’t refuse. “The Godfather in Concert: Film with Orchestra” takes over the Bradley Symphony Center, pairing the iconic film with a live performance of its Oscar-nominated score by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Availability is limited, so tickets won’t last long.

