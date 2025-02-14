Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Valentine's Day events edition

Don't let Cupid catch you on the couch! 3rd Street Market Hall is hosting a Singles Party. It starts at 6:00 p.m. Friday inside Venue 3. Tickets to the party are $12 and your first drink is included.
You can let your love soar in Lake Geneva on Saturday as you zipline and dine! Start the evening with a dual zipline adventure and then cozy up in front of the fire for a chef-inspired meal and wine pairings.
Melt your frozen heart in historic downtown Cedarburg during this weekend's Winter Festival!It's indoor and outdoor fun both Saturday and Sunday. You'll find dog sledding, a soup contest, food trucks, a luau, granny bingo, a pancake breakfast, and much more.
Ready to make your heart race? Head to the Couple Shuffle on Sunday in Milwaukee's Veterans Park. Choose from a 2-mile, 5k or 10k race and when you cross the finish line a sweet treat will be waiting for you. This one is fun for the whole family because there's a kid's dash too!
There are tons of great events to check out this weekend in southeastern Wisconsin, take a look at the list below!
- Disney on Ice in Milwaukee
- Hoops, Hearts & Homecoming at UWM - 2025 Panther Bash
- Casablanca: Film with Orchestra
- Love is Brewing at the Pabst Mansion
- Milwaukee Wave vs. Texas Outlaws
- Take it Outside Day - Cross Country Skiing & Sleds
- Love Your Great Lakes
- Black Wine Producers
- Dirty Dancing in Concert
- Romancing the Stars! Valentine Stargazing
- Vow renewals at Lakefront Brewery
- 3rd Annual Lonely Hearts Honkytonk
