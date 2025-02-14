Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Valentine's Day events edition

Don't let Cupid catch you on the couch! 3rd Street Market Hall is hosting a Singles Party. It starts at 6:00 p.m. Friday inside Venue 3. Tickets to the party are $12 and your first drink is included.

You can let your love soar in Lake Geneva on Saturday as you zipline and dine! Start the evening with a dual zipline adventure and then cozy up in front of the fire for a chef-inspired meal and wine pairings.

Melt your frozen heart in historic downtown Cedarburg during this weekend's Winter Festival!It's indoor and outdoor fun both Saturday and Sunday. You'll find dog sledding, a soup contest, food trucks, a luau, granny bingo, a pancake breakfast, and much more.

Ready to make your heart race? Head to the Couple Shuffle on Sunday in Milwaukee's Veterans Park. Choose from a 2-mile, 5k or 10k race and when you cross the finish line a sweet treat will be waiting for you. This one is fun for the whole family because there's a kid's dash too!

There are tons of great events to check out this weekend in southeastern Wisconsin, take a look at the list below!



