Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Trains, witches, crystals, courtside action, and more!

Whether you’re riding the rails, exploring a cave, or cheering courtside, there’s something for everyone happening in and around Milwaukee this weekend.

Trainfest Rolls Into the Baird Center

Saturday & Sunday

All aboard! Trainfest, one of the largest model railroad shows in the country, is pulling into the Baird Center this weekend. Visitors can explore more than 50 model railroad displays and browse through over 500 tables filled with merchandise, collectibles, and rare finds.

This year’s highlights include a scavenger hunt and rides on Thomas the Tank Engine, perfect for kids and families. Children 11 and under get in free, and tickets start at $14. Buy in advance online to save.

Hocus Pocus in concert with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Friday & Saturday

“It’s just a bunch of hocus pocus!” and this weekend, it’s more magical than ever. The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra brings Disney’s 1993 classic Hocus Pocus to life with a full live performance of the score as the movie plays on the big screen.

Join the Sanderson Sisters for a spellbinding night of nostalgia and music. Tickets start at $40.

Trick-or-Treat at Cave of the Mounds

Looking for a Halloween twist? Head to Cave of the Mounds for their final weekend of trick-or-treat cave tours. Instead of candy, explorers will collect crystals, rocks, and fossils from around the world while discovering the wonders of Wisconsin’s underground landscape.

It’s a unique, sugar-free adventure that’s both fun and educational.

Family Free Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo

The first Saturday of every month means one thing: Family Free Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo! Admission is free for everyone, though regular parking fees still apply. It’s a great opportunity to visit your favorite animals and enjoy the zoo without the extra cost.

Bucks vs. Kings: Saturday at Fiserv Forum

Wrap up your weekend with some action on the court. The Milwaukee Bucks are back home this Saturday to face off against the Sacramento Kings. Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo, Myles Turner, and Bobby Portis lead the team in this early matchup, tip-off is at 4 p.m.

